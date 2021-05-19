Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NSSC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,795. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $622.10 million, a P/E ratio of 80.72 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock worth $2,245,044 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

