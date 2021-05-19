Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Roelof Botha Sells 67,887 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average of $102.27. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

