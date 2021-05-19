National Bank Financial Comments on Element Fleet Management Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$13.43 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$8.08 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$231.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

