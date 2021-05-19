National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Absolute Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Absolute Software by 127.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

