National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.45.

NA opened at C$93.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.15. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$52.02 and a 1 year high of C$93.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

