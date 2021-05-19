National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for National Fuel Gas in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

