Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 3,584 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 867.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after buying an additional 586,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NYSE:IP opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

