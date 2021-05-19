Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,031 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

