Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10.74 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.72.

EOG Resources stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.55 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

