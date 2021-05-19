Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.25% of Element Solutions worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 55,565 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 938,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 43,306 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $813,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

