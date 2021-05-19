Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 38,366 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,188 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,366 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

BHP opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

