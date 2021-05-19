Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of MKS Instruments worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,797,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

MKSI opened at $176.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.61. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.07 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

