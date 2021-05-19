Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) CMO Sells $141,500.60 in Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE NLS opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLS. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

