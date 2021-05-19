nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading Up 3.5%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.69. Approximately 15,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,193,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

Get nCino alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,886.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,718.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $21,723,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.