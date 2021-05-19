Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$17.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.63. The firm has a market cap of C$674.85 million and a P/E ratio of -10.95. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$7.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$165.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.53 million. Analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

