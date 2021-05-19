Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
NEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NEO stock opened at C$17.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.63. The firm has a market cap of C$674.85 million and a P/E ratio of -10.95. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$7.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.85.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
