NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) PT Raised to $53.00

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

