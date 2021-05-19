NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) PT Raised to $53.00

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.
Shares of NGMS stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $51.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.