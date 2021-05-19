NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.68. 34,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average is $65.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NetApp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 769.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NetApp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

