NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetApp is capitalizing on strength in its all-flash business, and Public Cloud Services. The company is also gaining from growing clout of cloud-integrated all-flash solutions; File, Block and Object Software products; and hybrid multi-cloud offerings. Moreover, recent acquisitions of Spot, Cloud Jumper and Talon Storage have been immediately accretive to revenues, which bodes well. Nonetheless, coronavirus crisis-induced sluggish IT spending and supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on revenues. Growing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from Pure Storage in the all-flash storage market is likely to limit margin expansion. Also, the company provided not-so-encouraging guidance for fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 earnings, which remains a woe. Shares of NetApp have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.25.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93. NetApp has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,831,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 338,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

