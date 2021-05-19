Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce $7.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.47 billion to $30.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.00 billion to $35.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.13.

NFLX stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $487.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,227. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.94 and a 200-day moving average of $519.21. Netflix has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

