NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $21.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

