Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
NYSE NBW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 5,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.
About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund
