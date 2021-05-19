NeuroPace, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NeuroPace in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NPCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NPCE opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

In other NeuroPace news, General Counsel Irina Ridley purchased 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Fischer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,947. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984 in the last ninety days.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.