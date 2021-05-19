Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $104 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.14 million.

Several research firms recently commented on NVRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.83.

NYSE NVRO traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,114. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.00. Nevro has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

