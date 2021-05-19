New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New York City REIT by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York City REIT by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
About New York City REIT
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
