New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NYC opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. New York City REIT has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New York City REIT by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York City REIT by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York City REIT (NYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.