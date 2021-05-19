Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 254 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 66,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

DIS stock opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.31. The company has a market cap of $308.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

