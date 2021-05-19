Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $276,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,213.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,537 shares of company stock worth $2,653,410. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $74.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

