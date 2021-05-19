NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NKE stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.42. 240,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,415. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.82 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $210.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.