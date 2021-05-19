NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 483,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $64,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $257,241,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.48. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.82 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.