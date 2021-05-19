NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $192.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $135.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day moving average of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 12 month low of $90.82 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

