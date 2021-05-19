Node Runners (NDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for about $60.98 or 0.00160649 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. Node Runners has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $10,300.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00078227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.85 or 0.01228209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.38 or 0.10285664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00103935 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

