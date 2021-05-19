Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Cuts Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,866,000 after acquiring an additional 664,831 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 610,963 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,182. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

