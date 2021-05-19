Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IGV stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.37. The company had a trading volume of 808,920 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.61. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

