Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

BlackRock stock traded down $13.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $827.11. 4,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.83 and a fifty-two week high of $880.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $815.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $735.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.