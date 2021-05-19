Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Takes $219,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $303.94. The company had a trading volume of 24,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.55. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $114.65 and a 12 month high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

