Northcoast Research Weighs in on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

GT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

