Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $368.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.97 and a 200 day moving average of $313.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,761. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.