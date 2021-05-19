Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.96.

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NCLH traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.23. 18,547,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,809,084. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,481,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

