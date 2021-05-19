Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.
Shares of Novanta stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,890. Novanta has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
