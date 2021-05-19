Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,890. Novanta has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.