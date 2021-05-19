Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $161.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $285.00.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day moving average is $168.36. Novavax has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Novavax by 9,473.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 47,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 32.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,254,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,328,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

