Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Raised by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,355,000 after purchasing an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167,573 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NVO stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.9494 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

