Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 217.7% during the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 288.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $80.72.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

