Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nucor traded as high as $104.26 and last traded at $103.69, with a volume of 22658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.51.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

