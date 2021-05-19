Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NUVB opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvation Bio stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.