Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NUVB opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18.
In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.