nVent Electric (NVT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – nVent Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/22/2021 – nVent Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/21/2021 – nVent Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/14/2021 – nVent Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/6/2021 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -108.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Get nVent Electric plc alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.