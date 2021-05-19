NVIDIA (NVDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect NVIDIA to post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $560.63 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $585.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

