Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

OSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.54.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 125,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $7,719,196.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,437 shares in the company, valued at $235,612,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,368 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

