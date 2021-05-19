OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.52.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

