Occidental Petroleum Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.26.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after acquiring an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

