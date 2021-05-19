Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5,845.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 62,076 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $2,332,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.26.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

