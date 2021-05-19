Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $36.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.16% from the company’s previous close.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.26.

NYSE OXY opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

